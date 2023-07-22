UN accuses Russia of 'holding humanity hostage' with Black Sea grain deal

Russia has come under scrutiny at the UN Security Council for allegedly exacerbating famine conditions by obstructing grain exports via the Black Sea, in an apparent bid to capitalise on soaring global food prices.

On Friday (July 21), Russia's representative expressed the possibility of reinstating the Black Sea grain initiative if offered improved conditions for its food and fertiliser exports. However, Western diplomats accused Moscow of holding impoverished nations hostage, reported the Guardian.

UN's Martin Griffiths decries impact on vulnerable communities

Martin Griffiths, the UN's head of humanitarian relief, lauded the success of the Black Sea grain initiative, which facilitated the export of 33 million metric tonnes of grain from Ukrainian ports to 45 countries via over a thousand ships within a year. The agreement contributed to a 23 per cent reduction in average grain prices. Nevertheless, with the recent termination of the initiative, grain prices are rapidly rising, posing a significant threat to the world's poorest and most vulnerable populations who rely on food assistance.

“For many of those 362 million people, it’s not a matter of sadness or disappointment, it’s a matter of a threat to their future and the future of their children and their families,” Griffiths said.

Western ambassadors at the council session pointed out the surge in Russian food exports, which is bolstering their economic gains at the expense of millions who cannot afford the higher-priced grain. Accusations were levied against Russia, calling their actions a form of political manipulation and hostage-taking of humanity.

Financing aggression through Black Sea agreement halt

France's ambassador, Nicolas de Rivière, alleged that Moscow's suspension of the Black Sea deal was a tactic to boost income for financing their aggressive war against Ukraine.

Russia's deputy representative, Dmitry Polyanskiy, refuted the allegations, asserting that only a small percentage of Ukrainian grain exports went to the neediest countries, and the initiative had become predominantly commercial. He highlighted the economic losses faced by Russian farmers due to western sanctions and the closure of an ammonia pipeline between Russia and Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Polyanskiy stated that Russia would consider rejoining the initiative but demanded the lifting of financial and economic sanctions affecting Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

In response, Western diplomats decried Russia's demands, denouncing the exploitation of potential famine as a bargaining tool for national interests. The British ambassador, Barbara Woodward, strongly condemned the use of food as a weapon.

Amidst the ongoing crisis, the international community faces a contentious standoff with Russia, as they grapple with the humanitarian consequences and attempt to find a resolution to the pressing issue of grain exports through the Black Sea.