The UK has sanctioned five senior Myanmar military leaders after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that the country had carried out genocide against the Rohingya minority during 2017 military crackdown. UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said that senior military leaders facing sanctions are Myo Htut Hlaing, Myo Min Tun, Myat Thet Oo, Kyaw Soe and Kyaw Swar Oo. In the aftermath of the verdict, the UK had expelled Myanmar's defence attaché from the country. Miliband added that Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing, who was sanctioned by the UK in 2021, is "directly responsible for many of the atrocities that have happened" as he was head of the military at the time of the genocide in 2017.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also said on Tuesday (Nov 24) the country will send more than 6,500 migrants back to Myanmar in a new round of repatriations. Malaysia already sent back around 1,500 migrants back to Myanmar in late September. The country had offered safe haven to those exiled from Myanmar by persecution or conflict but has been keen to resolve a long-running refugee challenge involving foreign asylum seekers.

What more the UK foreign minister said?

He added: "Myanmar must stop ongoing violations, investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators, and prevent such an atrocity from ever happening again. We call for an immediate pause in hostilities to enable humanitarian aid to get through, a stop to air strikes on civilians, and the release of political prisoners, as well as dialogue towards an inclusive political settlement.” The foreign secretary also confirmed that new legislation would be passed to stop the supply of aviation fuel to the country. He told MPs that the UK would raise the issue at the UN Security Council this week.

What was the ICJ ruling?

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday (Nov 19) ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority during its brutal 2017 crackdown. This is the first time in the ICJ's 80-year history that a nation-state has been found directly responsible for committing genocide. The case was filed seven years ago by Gambia, marked only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust, the 1994 Rwanda genocide, the 1995 Srebrenica killings in Bosnia, and atrocities by Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge in the late 1970s, that an international court ruled that the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met. The court delivered a 9–6 decision in The Gambia v. Myanmar case, the judgment is final, and cannot be appealed.