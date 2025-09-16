/UK just barred Israelis from enrolling in this prestigious defence college. Why it matters

Britain has banned Israelis from enrolling in the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) in London. The ban, announced by the UK’s Ministry of Defence, will be implemented from next year. Israel’s “ongoing actions and further escalation” in the military operation in Gaza is the reason given by the UK, which is calling for an immediate ceasefire, the return of hostages, and increased humanitarian aid. Here is why it matters.

Israelis banned from RCDS: Why it matters

The move could escalate diplomatic tensions and trigger retaliatory actions in academic or security cooperation, and damage UK-Israel trust in intelligence and defence sectors. Other countries may take this as a cue and adopt similar educational or defence restrictions on Israel in the context of its war in Gaza against Hamas. While it could start a political debate within the UK about the fairness and strategic logic, the decision could set a precedent for other countries to use educational bans as a means of political protest in response to Israeli military actions.

Why RCDS is important

The Royal College of Defence Studies plays a role in shaping global strategic thinking on international security, defence diplomacy, and geopolitical challenges, as many of its graduates go on to senior military commands, policy leadership, or diplomatic positions in their respective countries. The exposure to diverse military doctrines and the network of high-level contacts formed at RCDS are invaluable.

Through joint education, RCDS helps establish shared doctrines and common ground — relationships that become important for future military operations, intelligence sharing, and diplomatic coordination.

The RCDS was founded in 1927, partly under the influence of Winston Churchill. Being invited to study there is a mark of distinction, signifying recognition by the UK government. Therefore, being excluded sends a strong diplomatic signal of disapproval.

RCDS trains the best British military officers and has long been a symbol of international cooperation. By excluding Israeli nationals from elite-level strategic training, the UK is not only making a diplomatic statement; it is shifting how military education is used as a tool of foreign policy.

The RCDS, a postgraduate institution part of the UK Defence Academy, offers strategic-level education in international security, defence, diplomacy, political, economic, and social strategy. It draws students from the UK and many allied or partner nations, including senior military and civilian leaders.

This is reportedly the first time since the RCDS was established that Israelis are being completely excluded, making the move historically significant.

While the UK is an ally of Israel, this move signals a break with traditional military education ties.

Though the actual number of Israeli students is said to be small, the symbolic impact is large.

How Israel responded to the decision

Not only military officers but all Israeli applicants are affected by the ban, both military and civilian. Israeli students already enrolled will be allowed to finish their courses.

Israeli officials, including Major General Amir Baram, Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Defence, have strongly slammed the UK decision. Baram, himself an alumnus of the RCDS, called it discriminatory, a betrayal of an ally, a break with tradition, and dishonourable.

