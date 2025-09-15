/Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez wants Israel to be barred from international sports over Gaza war

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has urged the world sporting bodies and federations to ban Israel over the Gaza war as he lashed out at the West Asian nation on Monday (Sep 15). On Monday, Sanchez was speaking to the members of the Socialist Party, where he urged sports orgnisations to take similar steps as they took against Russia when they invaded Ukraine in 2022. It is reported that the Sanchez government has cancelled an $825 million military contract with Israel.

Sanchez urges sports ban on Israel

"Our position is clear and categorical: as long as the barbarity continues, neither Russia nor Israel should participate in any international competition," said Sanchez.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Sports organizations should ask themselves whether it's ethical for Israel to continue competing internationally," said Sanchez.

"Why was Russia expelled after invading Ukraine, yet Israel faces no expulsion after invading Gaza?"

After the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russia was banned from participating in FIFA tournaments by the world football governing body. As a result, they were banned from participating in the 2024 Euro and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers while also being stripped of hosting the 2022 Champions League final set to be hosted by Saint Petersburg.

When it came to tennis, the ATP and WTA banned players from Russia and Belarus (an ally of Russia) from participating in any tournament under the country’s flag. However, individual athletes were granted permission to participate under a neutral flag.

The latest demand from Sanchez comes a day after thousands of protesters forced the halt of the final stage of the Vuelta a España, one of the world's biggest cycling races in Spain. Protesters denounced the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team, privately owned by Israeli-Canadian property developer Sylvan Adams.