/Israel launches ground incursion in Gaza City amid heavy airstrikes: Reports

Israel launches a phased ground invasion in Gaza City, escalating airstrikes and hospital casualties, as thousands of Palestinians flee
Israel has started a ground operation in Gaza City, which was confirmed by two Israeli officials whil speaking to CNN early Tuesday (September 16) morning. The much-anticipated ground assault started at the edges of Gaza City, following a week of intensified Israeli air raids and the destruction of numerous high-rise buildings. One official described the operation as “phased and gradual” initially.
“Gaza is engulfed in flames,” said Defense Minister Israel Katz, emphasising that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are targeting terrorist infrastructure to secure the hostages’ release and dismantle Hamas. Although the ground offensive was planned to begin only after the evacuation of the crowded city, only a small portion of residents have left to date.
The United Nations had warned last month that the invasion could forcibly displace nearly a million Palestinians living in Gaza City. On Monday (September 15), Israeli military officials estimated that about 320,000 Palestinians have fled the area so far. The operation commenced alongside fresh waves of Israeli strikes, resulting in numerous casualties, including children, flooding already strained hospitals. Local authorities reported dozens of injured Palestinians arriving overnight at facilities such as Al-Shifa and Baptist Hospitals near Gaza City. In August, Israel approved a plan to take control of the heavily bombed city, which it describes as a key remaining stronghold of Hamas.
Israel launched intense airstrikes on Gaza City on Tuesday (September 16), with residents reporting homes reduced to rubble and civilians trapped beneath the debris. The escalation followed a visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Jerusalem, where he fully endorsed Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s renewed military push against Hamas. Local civil defense officials in Gaza reported that casualties continue to climb, with the southern city of Khan Yunis also hit by Israeli airstrikes, including an attack that killed 49 people the day before.