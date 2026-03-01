/UAE faces off Iran strikes: Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi killed as nation calms nerves amid panic buying, phone scams, rumours

United Arab Emirates, a key target of Iranian retaliatory strikes after the US-Israel attack that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is working to calm its residents. The government reported three deaths as a result of the Iranian attacks: one Pakistani, one Nepali, and one Bangladeshi. It is also dealing with phone scams, stranded tourists in Abu Dhabi, panic buying, and questions over work-from-home and remote study. The Public Prosecution Department warned against publishing false or unverified news or circulating rumours. Here is a roundup of what is happening.

Latest update on Iran missile and drone interceptions: 3 people killed in UAE

The UAE Air Force and Air Defence Forces dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the attacks on Saturday (Feb 28). On the second day, they destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, eight of which fell into the sea; two cruise missiles and 311 drones. However, 21 drones hit civilian targets.

The attacks caused deaths of one Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi each, and 58 minor injuries among nationals including Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, and Afghan citizens.

UAE forces also thwarted a drone attack on a warehouse at Al Salam Naval Base in Abu Dhabi. Two Iranian drones caused a fire in containers storing general materials, with no casualties.

UAE authorities warn against phone scammers

The UAE Interior Ministry warned of a scam from the number 70614213. Callers claim to be from the Ministry of Interior and ask for confirmation of a national alert, requesting unique identification numbers. The government stated it would never request such information.

Citizens weer urged not to circulate rumours, to use official sources, and report security observations.

Work-from-Home option for UAE private firms

The UAE Human Resources Ministry advised private firms to consider work-from-home arrangements until 3 March, leaving the decision to suspend work to local authorities. Meanwhile, schools and universities have been ordered to move to remote learning.

Tourists stranded in Abu Dhabi to be taken care of

The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) in Abu Dhabi announced it will cover the costs of guests whose stay in Abu Dhabi had to be extended due to the security situation and flight cancellations. Guests were requested to extend their stay, with costs covered by DCT Abu Dhabi.

UAE government cautions against panic buying and stockpiling

There has been some panic buying at supermarkets in UAE. Authorities reassured residents that there is no shortage of essential supplies and no need for panic buying or stockpiling. The government said the country holds comprehensive and robust stockpiles of food and other goods. Strategic reserves are strong and supply chains are operating normally, and authorities are monitoring inventory levels closely to ensure continuity of supply. They urged the public to remain calm, shop responsibly, and avoid excessive purchasing or stockpiling, stressing that markets are well stocked and imports and distribution systems remain stable. Officials also warned against rumours and misinformation about shortages, saying staples are available in ample quantities across retail outlets nationwide.