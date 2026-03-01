/If UAE's police has Bugattis & Lambos, imagine what its army could unleash on Iran! List of 7 deadly weapons Dubai possesses in its arsenal

The deadliest weapon in the UAE’s arsenal isn't a machine; it's their special forces. The UAE Presidential Guard is the elite tip of the spear, trained directly by the US Marine Corps and former Western Special Operations commanders. Unlike many Gulf militaries, these troops are highly battle-hardened, having executed complex ground operations and amphibious assaults in Yemen. If a ground conflict or targeted raid is required, this is the unit that will execute the decapitation strikes.