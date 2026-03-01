/If UAE's police has Bugattis & Lambos, imagine what its army could unleash on Iran! List of 7 deadly weapons Dubai possesses in its arsenal

LOGIN
Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 17:29 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 17:29 IST

If the Islamic Republic of Iran forces a kinetic war, they aren't facing a standard Gulf military. They are facing a hyper-advanced war machine. Here are 7 of the most devastating weapons in the UAE’s arsenal ready to avenge any attack on its soil.

1. The F-16 'Desert Falcon' (Block 60)
1. The F-16 'Desert Falcon' (Block 60)

The UAE doesn't just buy off-the-shelf fighter jets; they fund the creation of entirely new ones. The F-16 Block 60 "Desert Falcon" was built exclusively for the UAE air force, backed by a massive $3 billion Emirati investment in research and development. Packed with advanced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars and integrated electronic warfare suites, these jets are widely considered more advanced than the standard F-16s flown by the US Air Force itself.

2. The $19 Billion Rafale F4 Armada
2. The $19 Billion Rafale F4 Armada

If the F-16s weren't enough, MBZ recently signed a historic $19 billion contract to acquire 80 Dassault Rafale F4 fighter jets from France. This is the absolute cutting-edge variant of the Omni-role fighter. Capable of flying deep into enemy territory, evading radar, and delivering precision strikes on hardened targets, this armada gives the UAE total air superiority across the Persian Gulf.

3. The Combat-Proven THAAD Shield
3. The Combat-Proven THAAD Shield

Iran relies heavily on its ballistic missile stockpile, but the UAE possesses the ultimate countermeasure. The UAE was the first country outside the United States to purchase the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. More importantly, they are the only foreign military to actually use it successfully in combat, having intercepted incoming Houthi ballistic missiles over Abu Dhabi in 2022.

4. EDGE Group's AI 'Drone Swarms'
4. EDGE Group's AI 'Drone Swarms'

The UAE isn't just buying weapons; it's building next-generation sci-fi tech. Through its homegrown defense conglomerate, EDGE Group, the UAE has developed the Hunter 2-S swarming drones. These are artificial intelligence-powered kamikaze drones that share information with each other in real-time. Once launched, the swarm communicates autonomously to track, overwhelm, and obliterate enemy radar and air defense systems in a massive coordinated strike.

5. The 'GlobalEye' Spy in the Sky
5. The 'GlobalEye' Spy in the Sky

To win a modern war, you have to see the enemy before they see you. The UAE operates the incredibly advanced Saab GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft. Flying safely inside Emirati airspace, the GlobalEye’s massive radar systems can peer deep into Iranian territory, tracking everything from stealth fighters taking off in Tehran to fast-attack naval boats moving in the Strait of Hormuz.

6. The Wing Loong II Hunter-Killers
6. The Wing Loong II Hunter-Killers

While the US hesitated to sell armed Reaper drones to the Gulf, MBZ simply turned to Beijing. The UAE operates a massive fleet of Chinese-made Wing Loong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs). These heavily armed, long-endurance drones have already been battle-tested by the UAE in proxy conflicts across the Middle East, proving highly effective at hunting down mobile missile launchers and militant convoys.

7. The Presidential Guard ('Little Sparta's' Elite)
7. The Presidential Guard ('Little Sparta's' Elite)

The deadliest weapon in the UAE’s arsenal isn't a machine; it's their special forces. The UAE Presidential Guard is the elite tip of the spear, trained directly by the US Marine Corps and former Western Special Operations commanders. Unlike many Gulf militaries, these troops are highly battle-hardened, having executed complex ground operations and amphibious assaults in Yemen. If a ground conflict or targeted raid is required, this is the unit that will execute the decapitation strikes.

