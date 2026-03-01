/'War not with your neighbours': UAE warns Iran after strikes

Amid the turbulence in the Middle East, Iran has struck its neighbouring regions. After Iran declared the death of its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan slammed the nation for targeting its neighbours with missiles. The President asked Iran to act accordingly, reinforcing the idea that Tehran is not at war with neighbours like the UAE.

Following the joint US-Israel military action that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to avenge his death. The country has gone all guns blazing at its neighbours. Speaking to the news outlet Sky News, Anwar Gargash, the president's advisor to the UAE President, highlighted how Tehran’s position lacks clarity and a rational vision. He also characterised the attacks as blatant and irresponsible.

“The Iranian aggression against the Gulf states was a miscalculation, and it isolated Iran at a critical juncture. Your war is not with your neighbours,” AFP quoted Gargash.

"Return to reason, to your surroundings, and deal with your neighbours rationally and responsibly before the circle of isolation and escalation widens."

The Ministry of Defence has announced that the UAE air force and air defence forces have so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the Iranian attack. The ministry said that on the morning of the second day of the attack, UAE air force and air defence forces destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, while eight missiles fell into the sea. They also destroyed two cruise missiles and 311 drones.