/Panic buying hits Dubai, Burj Khalifa evacuated as UAE assures ample supplies amid Iran–US tensions

As the United Arab Emirates came under fire from Iranian missiles after US–Israel launched joint strikes on the Islamic Republic, many residents across the Emirates flocked to supermarkets while some grocery delivery apps showed heavy delays. Some users appeared to be ordering in bulk, fearing supply disruptions as the conflict widens across West Asia, Reuters reported.

“This is not normal. Some suppliers have said they won’t restock some items. The water is already running out,” Reuters reported citing a worker at a supermarket in Dubai’s Nshama Town Square, who did not want to be named.

These developments prompted the UAE’s Ministry of Economy and Tourism to issue a statement affirming the resilience and stability of markets across the Emirates. The ministry asserted that all essential food and non-food items are available in ample quantities across markets and retail outlets nationwide.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The ministry added that it is closely monitoring stock levels held by suppliers and retailers through its advanced electronic price-monitoring system, which continuously collects and analyses data. This is complemented by periodic assessments to ensure sustained availability of essential goods and to prevent shortages, thereby supporting price stability and meeting consumer needs.

“We urge the public to remain reassured and not to be driven by unfounded concerns, excessive purchasing or stockpiling,” Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said.

“The UAE’s markets are well supplied with the full range of goods and products consumers need. Strategic reserves are available at high and secure levels, and contingency and response plans are fully in place to ensure continuity under all circumstances,” he added.

These developments come after the US military’s Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi reportedly came under an Iranian missile attack, while several other locations in the Emirates, including Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, were also affected. The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, was temporarily evacuated as a “precautionary measure” at the height of the missile alerts following joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on multiple sites across Iran on Saturday. The military strikes, named Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the United States, reportedly hit over 30 sites across Iran, including government buildings in Tehran and suspected nuclear facilities.

In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated Operation True Promise 4, targeting Israel and American bases and US allies across West Asia.

The US–Israel strikes and Iranian counterstrikes triggered fears of the conflict spiralling into a regional war as several countries in West Asia came under attack. Missile exchanges between the two sides continued, leading to widespread airspace closures and flight disruptions across the region.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)