/WATCH | Israel hits Iran’s ballistic missile launchers, air defense systems in fresh attack

The Israeli Air Force has completed another wave of airstrikes in Iran, targeting Iranian ballistic missile launchers and air defense systems, the military says. According to the Israel Defense Forces, the missile launchers and air defenses were struck in western and central Iran. The military also says it “attacked several launch sites in central Iran that had not yet been targeted.” One of the targeted missile launch sites, in the Qom area, was used by Iran to store “H-1” Ghadr missiles, capable of carrying warheads with hundreds of kilograms of explosives, the military says. The IDF says the strikes on the launchers and other infrastructure at the sites “thwarted dozens of launches toward the territory of the State of Israel and dealt a severe blow to the regime’s most central offensive capability.” The military published footage showing some of the strikes.

137 missiles, 209 drones intercepted: UAE

The United Arab Emirates says that the vast majority of the 137 missiles and 209 drones fired at its territory by Iran were destroyed or intercepted, its defense ministry says, following Tehran’s barrage of projectiles at Gulf states after being attacked by the US and Israel. “The ministry expressed that it is on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront everything that targets the disruption of the country’s security and stability, and affirmed that the safety of citizens…”

