/UAE wakes up to loud explosions as Iran drones, missiles intercepted; schools go online, flights cancelled: What’s really happening?

The United Arab Emirates woke up to yet another day of Iranian drone and missile strikes in retaliation for the joint US-Israel strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top leaders of the Islamic Republic. On Sunday (Mar 1), air defence systems intercepted dozens of drones and missiles. By midday, the authorities reported the situation as tense but comparatively quieter than overnight. Here is a round-up of the UAE situation.

Missile and drone interceptions in UAE

The UAE Ministry of Defence said that Iran has launched 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones towards UAE territory, out of which 132 missiles were intercepted mid-air and five fell into the sea. Of the drones, 195 were intercepted and 14 landed, causing limited damage from debris and shrapnel.

Authorities said there were no massive direct hits on major civilian infrastructure. Most damage resulted from falling debris following successful interceptions. The UAE’s air defence systems remain fully operational, the government said, adding that the situation is under control while forces remain on high alert.

Casualties and injuries in UAE after Iran attacks

At least one person was confirmed killed in Abu Dhabi due to falling shrapnel, while others sustained mostly minor injuries across the country.

Near Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, debris caused injuries. In Dubai, minor injuries were reported in residential areas after drone debris fell on homes. At Dubai International Airport, four staff members were injured due to a ‘debris-related incident’ that also led to minor concourse damage.

Impact on Dubai and key sites due to Iranian attacks

At Jebel Ali Port, smoke and a fire were reported after interceptor debris fell within the area, while civil defence teams contained the fire. Port operations were partially disrupted but not stopped.

On Palm Jumeirah and near the Fairmont hotel complex, debris-related fires and smoke were reported. The Burj Al Arab sustained façade damage attributed to debris from interceptions.

No major structural damage was confirmed in central Dubai business corridors, including Sheikh Zayed Road and the DIFC district.

Airspace and travel disruptions in UAE leave thousands of flyers stranded

The partial or full closure of UAE airspace has led to major regional disruptions, stranding thousands of passengers.

Dubai International Airport suspended flights following minor damage and safety concerns. Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central) was also grounded. The main carriers - Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai - extended flight cancellations. Some suspensions will continue through at least Monday afternoon.

UAE schools, universities shift to remote learning

Schools and universities across the Emirates shifted to remote learning until at least March 4 as a precaution. Emergency shelter alerts were issued overnight and in the early morning, but no new nationwide alerts have been reported in the latest hours.

Authorities urged residents to remain calm, monitor official government channels for updates, and keep their mobile devices ready to receive emergency notifications.

An uneasy calm amid high alert in UAE

The Iranian attacks on UAE are in retaliation for the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which are continuing into Sunday.

The UAE condemned the attacks as violations of its sovereignty. While officials said the country reserves the right to respond, the current focus is on diplomatic efforts amid the volatile regional situation in the Gulf.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.