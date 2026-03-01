/Massive protests erupt in India against Khamenei’s killing; anti-US and anti-Israel slogans raised in J&K's Lal Chowk

Protests erupted in Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh after Khamenei’s killing. Shia women were seen mourning, while crowds in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. Demonstrations spread to Budgam and other areas, with security deployed to manage tensions.
