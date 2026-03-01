LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Massive protests erupt in India against Khamenei’s killing; anti-US and anti-Israel slogans raised in J&K's Lal Chowk

Massive protests erupt in India against Khamenei’s killing; anti-US and anti-Israel slogans raised in J&K's Lal Chowk

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 17:04 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 17:04 IST

Protests erupted in Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh after Khamenei’s killing. Shia women were seen mourning, while crowds in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. Demonstrations spread to Budgam and other areas, with security deployed to manage tensions.

Protest in India against Khamenei's killing
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Protest in India against Khamenei's killing

Massive protest erupted in India's Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei by US and Israel. Meanwhile,J&K cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and former CM Mehbooba Mufti issued strong condemnations and called for strike over his death

Protest in Lucknow
2 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

Protest in Lucknow

Shia Muslim women were seen in tears while mourning over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They were chanting slogans for Islamic republic

Slogans raised in favour of Khamenei
3 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

Slogans raised in favour of Khamenei

Large crowds gathered at Srinagar's Lal Chowk, raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans while carrying portraits of Khamenei

J&K's Budgam also erupted in protest
4 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

J&K's Budgam also erupted in protest

Shia-majority areas like Saida Kadal and Budgam also witnessed massive protests

Mourning in Srinagar
5 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

Mourning in Srinagar

Kashmiri Shia Muslims community protest and mourn in India's Srinagar over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Security personnel deployed in J&K
6 / 6
(Photograph: ANI)

Security personnel deployed in J&K

Security personnel have been deployed as Kashmiri Shia Muslims stage demonstration over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei

Trending Photo

Meet 5 top WWE champions and their WrestleMania 42 challengers
5

Meet 5 top WWE champions and their WrestleMania 42 challengers

'One-way attack drone' debut: How did US turn Iran’s Shahed playbook against Tehran in Operation Epic Fury?
7

'One-way attack drone' debut: How did US turn Iran’s Shahed playbook against Tehran in Operation Epic Fury?

'Dubai, Tel Aviv all closed': Apocalyptic flight radar shows 10 countries bracing for armageddon after assassination of Ali Khamenei
7

'Dubai, Tel Aviv all closed': Apocalyptic flight radar shows 10 countries bracing for armageddon after assassination of Ali Khamenei

From Khamenei to Sinwar: High profile leaders killed by Israel since 2023
13

From Khamenei to Sinwar: High profile leaders killed by Israel since 2023

If UAE's police has Bugattis & Lambos, imagine what its army could unleash on Iran! List of 7 deadly weapons Dubai possesses in its arsenal
7

If UAE's police has Bugattis & Lambos, imagine what its army could unleash on Iran! List of 7 deadly weapons Dubai possesses in its arsenal