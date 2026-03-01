/Can IRGC takeover after Supreme Leader Khamenei's dead? Iran's constitutional details and hierarchies EXPLAINED

Iranian state media has confirmed on Sun (Mar 1) that Iran's most powerful ruler Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in the joint strikes on the country by Israel and the US. Previously, US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that Khamenei was killed at his workplace. Khamenei's death brings spotlight to the major question: Who will take over after Khamenei? While the US and Israel have vowed to continue bombing the country “as long as necessary” and exiled crown prince of Iran - Reza Pahlavi - has urged Iranians to occupy the streets to finalise the regime change, it must be noted that Khamenei might have already decided on his successor and future of regime in case of his demise. Notably, in June 2025, Trump had said they are not killing Khamenei “for now.”

Can IRGC takeover if Khamenei is dead?

Notably, a report in Iran Insight that appeared in June 2025 when Israel attacked Iran in what was later called 12-day war, it was reported that Khamenei might have transferred key authority to the Supreme Council of the Iranian military, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The new delegation of authority was seen as a precaution to ensure continuity of command if Khamenei is killed. It must be noted that the article was published in June 2025 and might not be relevant in the present context. However, it also shows the extent to which the regime can ensure its continuity.

Can Supreme Leader transfer power to the IRGC?

Under Iran's system of government, the Supreme Leader is the head of state and commander-in-chief, holding power to appoint heads of the judiciary, military, and state media. He is also the supreme command of the armed forces and has the power to declare war. Iranian government website lists the process of succession in Article 107 and Article 111. As per Constitution, the Assembly of Experts is responsible for appointing the new Supreme Leader. If he dies, resigns, or is removed, the Assembly of Experts appoint a successor. However, as per 1979 Constitution of Iran, the Supreme Leader cannot formally transfer political power to either the IRGC or the regular military as he is not a governing institution in a formal constitutional sense. However, in practice, due to overwhelming powers of the Supreme leader, he can empower IRGC leaders and military men by appointing them to top political, military, and economic roles. He can also expand their role in governance, security, and economy.

Hierarchy in the Iranian government

According to hierarchy defined in Iranian constitution, Supreme Leader at the top - holding ultimate authority over all branches of government. Then comes the Guardian Council that is a powerful 12-member body that plays a key role in controlling who can run for office and shaping Iran’s political landscape. It includes 6 clerics appointed by the Supreme Leader. Alongside this is the Assembly of experts, consisting of 88 elected clerics, elected by public vote, but candidates are vetted by the Guardian Council. After this, comes the president, judiciary and expediency council.