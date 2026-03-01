/Iran issues first response after Trump claims Khamenei is dead, cryptic post says...

Hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead, a X account linked to the Iranian leader shared a post on Saturday (Feb 28). In what is being described as a cryptic message in Persian, the post roughly translated to “in the name of Haider, may the peace be upon him. While some on social media interpreted it as a hint that Khamenei was still alive or at least attempting to signal continuity, others took it as a sign by the Iranian regime confirming his death. However, according to reports, the phrase "In the name of Haydar (Haidar/Haider) is a phrase invoking Ali ibn Abi Talib, the first Shia Imam, revered for his immense valor and strength. It signifies a call to battle, bravery, and divine victory. It is used by Iran's Supreme Leader to signify resistance. Thus, the post might actually be an attempt by the regime to contradict the claims that Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has made.

This comes after Trump on Truth Social said that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is dead following the strikes earlier in the day. “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there are “many signs” that Ali Khamenei is no longer alive, following coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran. “This morning, in a powerful surprise strike, the compound of the tyrant Ali Khamenei was destroyed in the heart of Tehran... and there are many signs that this tyrant is no longer alive,” Netanyahu said in a televised address. He also said that Israeli forces had destroyed Khamenei’s compound and killed members of the Revolutionary Guard. He urged Iranian citizens “to flood the streets and finish the job”

What we know about Israel-US conflict with Iran?

In what was described as a "preemptive attack", Israel and Iran, in an operation named Operation Lion's Roar by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the US targeted Tehran. Over 200 Israeli jets and massive US air/naval assets struck roughly 500 targets, including nuclear sites in Natanz, missile facilities, and IRGC headquarters. In retaliation, Iran bombed several US bases and top sites in the neighbourhood including UAE and Bahrain.

