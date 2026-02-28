/'Fall of safe haven': Iran attacks most 'peaceful country' in middle east in retaliation against US-Israel strikes

The bombardment of the UAE solidifies the grim reality that the US-Israeli offensive has ignited a borderless, full-scale regional war. With Iran actively targeting US installations from Bahrain to Qatar and the UAE, the conflict can no longer be contained to Iranian and Israeli airspace. The entire Arabian Peninsula is now an active combat zone, leaving international actors scrambling to prevent further destabilisation.

