The report also reveal exactly why negotiations collapsed, leading to this kinetic war. Administration officials stated they went in with "very blunt asks of the Iranians." However, Iran point-blank refused to address its ballistic missile program during the negotiations, triggering the massive US-Israeli preemptive military response.

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Houthis, Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.