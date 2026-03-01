As the news of the Supreme Leader's death penetrates the regime's communications blackouts, the domestic reaction has been explosive.
In what represents the ultimate decapitation of the Islamic Republic, a senior Israeli official has exclusively told Reuters that 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead. According to the intelligence leak, his body was successfully located and recovered from the rubble of his downtown Tehran compound following the devastating airstrikes.
The intelligence goes beyond verbal confirmation. According to a AFP wire reports citing two major Israeli TV networks, actual photographic evidence of Khamenei's recovered body has been obtained. These images were reportedly transmitted directly to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as definitive proof of a successful strike.
The intelligence leaks align directly with the public posture of the Israeli government. AFP's lead news alert confirms that Prime Minister Netanyahu has publicly stated there are "many signs" that Iran's Supreme Leader is dead, projecting ultimate confidence in the outcome of the joint military operation.
As the news of the Supreme Leader's death penetrates the regime's communications blackouts, the domestic reaction has been explosive. According to witnesses speaking to AFP, spontaneous cheers and celebrations have been heard echoing through the streets of Tehran. Citizens appear to be defying lockdown orders to celebrate what they perceive as the imminent fall of the regime.
As the news of Khamenei's death breaks, the White House is aggressively defending the assault. According to Reuters quoting Senior Trump Administration Officials, the US had concrete indicators that Iran intended to strike US forces preemptively. President Trump reportedly decided not to sit back and let American troops "absorb attacks from missiles."
The Trump administration is framing the decapitation of the Iranian leadership and the widespread bombing campaign as an absolute necessity for American survival in the region. Senior officials told Reuters that the President had "no choice," warning that if the US had waited to get hit first, the amount of casualties and damage to US assets would have been "substantially higher."
The report also reveal exactly why negotiations collapsed, leading to this kinetic war. Administration officials stated they went in with "very blunt asks of the Iranians." However, Iran point-blank refused to address its ballistic missile program during the negotiations, triggering the massive US-Israeli preemptive military response.
Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Houthis, Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.