/Watch | Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid rushes to shelter as sirens interrupt interview amid Iran strikes

In a dramatic scene showcasing the escalating regional conflict, former Israeli Prime Minister and current Opposition Leader Yair Lapid was forced to abruptly cut short an interview with Reuters on Sunday as air raid sirens wailed across Tel Aviv. The interview, conducted in Lapid's office by Reuters, was interrupted by the high-pitched "red alert" warning of an incoming Iranian missile barrage. Lapid, along with several aides, immediately evacuated the room and rushed to a reinforced bomb shelter located downstairs.

Amid the tension of the descent, Lapid paused briefly to check on his pet dog. Speaking with a calm smile despite the sirens, he told Reuters, "I'm just making sure the dog is okay because we are worried about him. Lapid had voiced uncharacteristic unity with his political rival, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He explicitly backed the recent military offensive against Tehran, describing the strikes as a "just war against evil." He emphasised that despite internal political fractures, the nation stands united against the threat posed by the Islamic Republic.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Operation epic fury and fall of khamenei

The sirens follow a weekend of unprecedented military action. On Saturday, a massive coordinated aerial campaign, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion by Israel and Operation Epic Fury by the United States, struck multiple sites across Iran. The strikes targeted government buildings in Tehran and suspected nuclear facilities, specifically aiming to decapitate the highest levels of Iranian leadership."

According to confirmed reports from the IDF and the White House, A precision strike on a high-security compound in Tehran successfully assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The operation also reportedly killed IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

President Donald Trump stated the mission’s goal is to "annihilate" Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure while calling on the Iranian people to overthrow the Khamenei Regime.

In a swift and violent response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a counter-offensive "True Promise 4". Hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were fired not only at Israeli population centres like Tel Aviv but also at US military assets across the region and allies in West Asia, including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

The region remains on edge as US and Israeli military forces continue to strike strategic targets across the Islamic Republic and Tehran, aiming to dismantle the remnants of the regime's command structure. In a violent retaliatory wave, a barrage of Iranian missiles and drones has been seen lighting up the night skies over major Gulf cities, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Manama, and Doha.