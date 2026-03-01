LOGIN
'Financial assassins': How UAE's MBZ can bankrupt Iran's IRGC to avenge attack on Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 17:12 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 17:13 IST

While the world expects a military response from "Little Sparta," UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) controls a weapon far more lethal than fighter jets. 

 

1. Pulling the Plug on the 'Offshore Lung'
For decades, heavily sanctioned Iran has secretly relied on Dubai as its offshore financial lung. Unable to use traditional Western banking, the regime uses the UAE's massive financial infrastructure to engage in global trade. By striking Emirati soil, the IRGC has given MBZ the ultimate justification to activate a total blockade, suffocating the only viable financial artery the regime has left.

2. Liquidating the IRGC's Shell Empire
The IRGC operates a sprawling "shadow banking" empire right under the region's nose. To bypass US sanctions, the Guard utilises a massive, complex web of front companies and shell entities hidden within UAE free-trade zones. UAE state intelligence knows exactly who controls these fronts. MBZ can order the immediate, total freezing and liquidation of these multi-billion-dollar assets overnight.

3. Severing the US Dollar Pipeline
The Iranian regime desperately needs hard currency, specifically the US Dollar, to survive and pay its internal security forces. They acquire this through covert "Hawala" networks and specific currency exchange houses operating quietly in commercial districts like Deira, Dubai. By shutting down these specific exchange corridors, the UAE can instantly cut Tehran off from the world's reserve currency.

4. The Great Oligarch Purge
The IRGC's financial wing relies on elite middlemen, smugglers, and fixers who launder money while residing in Dubai's ultra-luxury real estate sector. To avenge the attacks, the UAE wouldn't just freeze bank accounts; they would execute a ruthless, systemic purge. This means mass deportations, the immediate cancellation of "Golden Visas," and the seizure of multi-million dollar Palm Jumeirah penthouses belonging to anyone tied to the regime.

5. Paralyzing the 'Shadow Fleet'
A massive portion of Iran's illicit wealth comes from its “shadow fleet” aging, uninsured oil tankers that routinely use the waters near the UAE (like the coast of Fujairah) for covert ship-to-ship oil transfers. The UAE Navy and port authorities can legally blind this fleet by denying them maritime services, tracking their transponders, and impounding any vessel caught falsifying shipping documents in Emirati waters.

6. Crashing the Rial into Oblivion
If the UAE cuts off the flow of smuggled dollars and systematically dismantling the IRGC front companies, the economic shockwave hitting Tehran would be immediate. The Iranian Rial, already suffering from historic hyperinflation following Khamenei's death, would crash into absolute oblivion. A completely worthless currency makes it impossible for the IRGC to buy loyalty or suppress domestic uprisings.

7. Defunding the 'Axis of Resistance'
This financial assassination wouldn't just destroy Iran's domestic economy; it would starve their proxy armies. The billions of dollars covertly routed through UAE financial pipelines are the exact same funds used to arm Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and Iraqi militias. By freezing Dubai's financial corridors, MBZ wouldn't just be defending the UAE, he would be physically bankrupting the entire Axis of Resistance.

