/‘Destruction in heart of Tehran’: Israeli Air Force releases footage from latest strikes on Iran – WATCH

The Israeli Air Force on Sunday (Mar 1) released footage from recent strikes in Tehran, striking multiple targets, including the headquarters of the Iranian regime. This comes after the Israeli and US military launched strikes on Iran on Saturday (Feb 28), attacking over 30 targets and killing Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over its nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Mar 1) warned Iran of striking “thousands of targets” in the coming days. He also called on Iranians to “overthrow the regime of terror”.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that the killing of Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes was a “declaration of war against Muslims.” He also said that avenging the killing of the supreme leader was a right and obligation of the Islamic Republic.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Pezeshkian earlier said the “pure blood” of supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei will “eradicate American-Zionist oppression and crime.” He added, “This time too, with all our strength and determination, with the support of the Islamic nation and the free people of the world, we will make the perpetrators and commanders of this great crime regret it.”

After Khamenei’s death was confirmed, Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowed to severely punish the “murderers”. They also warned of launching the “most ferocious” operation in history against Israel and US bases.

The Iranian government has declared 40 days of public mourning and seven days of public holiday after Khamenei’s death.