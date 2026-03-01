/'The Sheikh's wrath': UAE could drop a $100 billion financial nuke on Iran! Here's how

If the UAE cuts off the flow of smuggled US dollars and seizes IRGC front-company assets, the economic shockwave inside Iran would be catastrophic. The Iranian Rial, already in freefall following the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei and the ongoing war, would instantly hyperinflate. A worthless currency would make it impossible for the regime to pay its own internal security forces (the Basij) to suppress domestic riots.