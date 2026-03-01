Google Preferred
ECB cancels England Lions vs Pakistan Shaheens clash in Abu Dhabi amid escalating UAE security concerns

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 13:00 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 13:00 IST
Zayed Cricket Stadium Photograph: (BCCI)

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has cancelled the scheduled second 50-over match between England Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi because of rising security concerns in the Middle East. The decision was made on Saturday evening after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran, targeting sites linked to the country’s nuclear programme. In retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes, with reports indicating that parts of Israel and other areas in the region were affected. This led to increased security alerts across the Middle East.

Because of this situation, the ECB said the match at Zayed Cricket Stadium would not go ahead, following advice from the UK Government.

In a statement, the ECB said the safety of players and staff is its main concern. The board added that it is speaking with security experts and government officials and is following official guidance. It also confirmed that England Women’s scheduled tour to Abu Dhabi next week has been postponed.

The board said it will continue to review the situation before making any further decisions about upcoming tours.

“The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority,” the ECB said in a statement. “We are in contact with security experts and the Government in relation to current events in the Middle East, and are following official advice.

“Tomorrow's second 50-over game between England Men's Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead, and we are delaying the departure of England Women for their proposed trip to Abu Dhabi next week.

“We will continue to monitor and assess the situation and official advice in relation to the future of these trips.”

However, England Men’s senior team will still travel to Mumbai as planned for the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The situation remains fluid and sports organisations in the region are monitoring events closely before confirming future matches.

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it's the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...

