The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has cancelled the scheduled second 50-over match between England Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi because of rising security concerns in the Middle East. The decision was made on Saturday evening after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran, targeting sites linked to the country’s nuclear programme. In retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes, with reports indicating that parts of Israel and other areas in the region were affected. This led to increased security alerts across the Middle East.

Because of this situation, the ECB said the match at Zayed Cricket Stadium would not go ahead, following advice from the UK Government.

In a statement, the ECB said the safety of players and staff is its main concern. The board added that it is speaking with security experts and government officials and is following official guidance. It also confirmed that England Women’s scheduled tour to Abu Dhabi next week has been postponed.

The board said it will continue to review the situation before making any further decisions about upcoming tours.

“The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority,” the ECB said in a statement. “We are in contact with security experts and the Government in relation to current events in the Middle East, and are following official advice.

“Tomorrow's second 50-over game between England Men's Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead, and we are delaying the departure of England Women for their proposed trip to Abu Dhabi next week.

“We will continue to monitor and assess the situation and official advice in relation to the future of these trips.”