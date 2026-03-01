/‘Ordeal continues…’: PV Sindhu stranded in Dubai after airspace disruption due to Iran-US tensions

Two-time Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu revealed that an explosion occurred close to where she and her team were staying at Dubai airport after they were stranded due to ongoing Iran-linked attacks in the region. She described the situation as extremely tense and frightening and said her coach had to quickly move away as he was closest to the smoke and debris.

Sindhu later shared that they were taken to a safer place. She thanked the Dubai Airport officials and the Indian High Commission for helping them quickly during the emergency. In a post on her X account, she said they are now trying to rest and remain hopeful that things will calm down soon.

"The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us," she wrote.

"We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities. A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe. For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle," she added.

How PV Sindhu got stuck in Dubai

PV Sindhu was travelling to Birmingham for the All England Open Badminton Championships, which was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with Dubai serving as a stopover on her journey. However, as tensions in the region suddenly escalated, flights were suspended. The disruption at one of the world’s busiest airports left thousands of passengers stranded, including the two-time Olympic medalist.