/T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain play spoilsport in Kolkata for India vs West Indies Super 8 clash?

India will take on the West Indies in their final Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday (March 1) at Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens, with a semi-final berth at stake. South Africa have already secured their place from the group and the winner of this clash will join them in the last four. Here’s everything you need to know about Kolkata’s weather forecast and the Eden Gardens pitch report ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

Kolkata weather report

The weather in Kolkata looks perfect for cricket on Sunday. There is no chance of rain during the day or night. The match begins at 7 PM under mostly clear skies, with only about 17% cloud cover. The temperature will be around 27°C at the start and may drop to 24°C by 10 PM. Earlier in the day, it could go up to 34°C before cooling down in the evening.

A steady south wind of around 19-20 km/h may help fast bowlers get some swing. Humidity will increase from 46% in the evening to around 69% later, which could make conditions a bit sticky for players. Overall, the match should take place without any weather problems.

Eden Gardens pitch report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to favour batters. In five T20 World Cup 2026 matches played here, the average run rate has been 8.59, showing that high scores are common. Fast bowlers might get some help with the new ball early on, but spinners may not find much turn. West Indies coach Darren Sammy said before the match that the pitch looks dry.

Even though four out of five matches here were won by teams batting first, the captain who wins the toss might still choose to bowl first to take advantage of the early conditions.

Squads

India: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav