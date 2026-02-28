/T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad confirmed as venue for final; Kolkata, Mumbai to host semis after Pakistan's exit

Venues for the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 were finalised after Saturday’s results as both Pakistan and Sri Lanka officially confirmed their exit. Despite Pakistan’s narrow five-run win over Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, both teams bowed out with England and New Zealand taking the semi-final spot. With neither Sri Lanka nor Pakistan playing in the semis, India will now host all three knockout stage matches, including both semis and the summit clash.

Ahmedabad confirmed as venue for final

As per an agreement between the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Sri Lanka (CSL), in case Pakistan or Sri Lanka reach the semifinal, Colombo will host one of the semifinals. The agreement stated that, in case both Sri Lanka and Pakistan reach the semis, then Sri Lanka’s semifinal was supposed to be played in Mumbai on Mar 5, while Pakistan’s would have taken place on Mar 4 in Colombo.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

Had at least one of Pakistan or Sri Lanka reached the semis, Colombo would have still hosted one semi-final according to the above format. However, neither team reached the semis and will therefore not play in the final.

As things stand, Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will now host the first semifinal on Mar 4, while Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the other semifinal. Since Pakistan are no longer in the tournament, the final of the 2026 T20 World Cup will be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Mar 8.

Where will India play if they reach semis?

In case India reach the semis, they will play their match at the Wankhede Stadium on Mar 5. India still have a remote chance to take top spot and end up facing New Zealand in the semifinal on Mar 5. However, India are likely to finish runners-up in their Super 8 Group 1 behind South Africa. This will mean they will face England on Mar 5 in Mumbai. All these equations will only come into play if India beat the West Indies on Sunday in their final Super 8 match at the Eden Gardens.

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

What happens if India miss out on semis?

In case India miss out on semis and West Indies qualify, then the picture will be clear for the run to the final. South Africa will face New Zealand and England will take on the West Indies for a place in the final. South Africa vs New Zealand will be designated as the first semifinal and will take place at the Eden Gardens on Mar 4, while England vs West Indies will be the second semifinal and will take place on Mar 5 in Mumbai.