/‘In the era of Harry Brook': Will Jacks hails captain as England reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

England have reached the semifinals of the 2026 T20 World Cup after winning all three of their Super Eight matches. However, in almost every game, they have faced tough moments, including Friday’s four-wicket win over New Zealand in Colombo. Will Jacks played a key role with both bat and ball, helping England secure the win. He said that despite the challenges, the team is enjoying themselves under captain Harry Brook.

“I think this group is in the era of Harry Brook. He is our white-ball captain,” Jacks told reporters in Colombo. “And I think that is something that we’ve been really focusing on. He has got us to play a certain way, and I think the environment around the group led by him is absolutely brilliant. Hopefully, everyone can see that we’re having fun and we’re approaching the game in the right way. And I think that’s why we’ve had some success.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the match against New Zealand, Jacks first took two wickets for 23 runs as New Zealand scored 159/7. England then needed 43 runs from the last three overs with Jacks at the crease alongside Rehan Ahmed. He admitted he was nervous, knowing how New Zealand’s spinners had dominated the Sri Lankan batters on the same pitch just days earlier.

“I knew that was a big task,” Jacks said. “We’ve seen the Sri Lanka game two nights ago on this pitch and how well New Zealand were bowling, and I watched how our batters were finding it having bowled on it myself. I knew that was a lot of runs. So I knew we needed to do something special.” Jacks finished unbeaten with 32 runs from 18 balls.