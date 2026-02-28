/WATCH | Lionel Messi knocked down as fans invade pitch during Inter Miami’s friendly

Lionel Messi was almost knocked down during a friendly match between Inter Miami CF and Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico when an overexcited fan ran onto the pitch and hugged him tightly around the waist. The incident occurred just minutes before the final whistle. A security guard chased down the fan and tackled him, accidentally knocking Messi to the ground in the process. According to reports, Messi was not hurt and quickly got back on his feet before walking to another area of the field.

Messi scored one goal in the match and Santiago Morales added another, helping Inter Miami win 2-1. Earlier in the season, Miami had lost 3-0 to Los Angeles Club. Their next match will be against Orlando City SC.

The incident took place in the 88th minute at Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium, where several fans had run onto the pitch during the exhibition game. The match had first been planned two weeks earlier but was postponed because Messi had a minor leg injury from a previous friendly against Barcelona Sporting Club.

