/MCA to pay tribute to Ravi Shastri with a stand named after him at Wankhede stadium

The iconic Wankhede Stadium is set to honour some of cricket’s greatest legends, with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announcing that a stand at the stadium will be named after former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri. Additionally, three stadium gates will be named in honour of former Mumbai cricketers Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji. The decision was approved during the MCA’s Apex Council meeting.

The Level 1 Stand, located below the Press Box at Wankhede Stadium, will now be named after Ravi Shastri. He is being recognised for his overall impact on the game as a player, captain, commentator and coach.

"The Apex Council approved a proposal to name Level 1 Stand below the Press Box at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after former India captain and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket, both as a player and as a coach," the MCA stated, as quoted by PTI.

In addition, three gates at the stadium will carry the names of other Mumbai greats. Gate No. 3 will be named after Sardesai, the stylish right-handed batter who played 30 Tests for India between 1960 and 1973 and was known for his performances on key overseas tours.

Gate No. 5 will honour Edulji, a key figure in the growth of women’s cricket in India. She represented the country in 20 Tests and 34 ODIs between 1976 and 1993 and later played a significant role in promoting the women’s game.

Gate No. 6 will be named after Solkar, one of India’s finest close-in fielders and a dependable all-rounder. He featured in 27 Tests and seven ODIs and was a key player in India’s overseas successes in the 1970s.