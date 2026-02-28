/T20 World Cup 2026: All you need to know about Pakistan's semifinal qualification scenarios

Pakistan’s fate in the T20 World Cup 2026 could be sealed on Saturday (Feb 28) when they take on Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. Needing a win, Pakistan’s qualification to the knockouts depends on a certain set of calculations as they look to avoid an exit from the tournament. They were handed the opportunity to live another day after England beat New Zealand in a last-over thriller in Colombo on Friday.

What does Pakistan need to secure semis spot?

As things stand, Pakistan will enter the final Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.461. They will have to topple New Zealand (with NRR of 1.390) for the second spot and require a strong show with both bat and ball if they are to feature in the semis. However, this equation will be largely influenced by the toss, as Pakistan’s qualification equation depends on what they will require in the second innings of the final Group 2 match against Sri Lanka.

Scenario 1: When Pakistan bat first

In case Pakistan bat first, they will need to win by at least 64 runs to improve their NRR and leapfrog New Zealand for the second spot. The equation will also change depending on how many runs the Men in Green score.

In case Pakistan score 250 runs, they need to win by at least 66 runs

In case Pakistan score 200 runs, they need to win by at least 65 runs

In case Pakistan score 150 runs, they need to win by at least 64 runs

In case Pakistan score 100 runs, they need to win by at least 62 runs

Scenario 2: When Pakistan bat second

In case Pakistan are asked to chase a total, they will have to be fluent with their batting display and register a quick-fire win. Again, like runs required, here also Pakistan will have to chase down the total quickly to stand any chance of reaching the semis.

In case Sri Lanka score 250 runs, Pakistan need to win before 14.3 overs or less

In case Sri Lanka score 200 runs, Pakistan need to win before 13.5 overs or less

In case Sri Lanka score 150 runs, Pakistan need to win before 13.1 overs or less

In case Sri Lanka score 100 runs, Pakistan need to win before 12.2 overs or less

The match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start at 7:00 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 6:30 p.m. IST.