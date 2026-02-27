/T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand’s Matt Henry leaves squad - Here’s why

In a big update for New Zealand Cricket (NZC), fast bowler Matt Henry has been given parental leave and he will leave the team camp after New Zealand’s important match against England to be present for the birth of his second child. The game against England is very important for the Black Caps, 6as if New Zealand win, they will move into the knockout stage of the tournament. If the team qualifies, there is a chance that Henry could return to the squad later in the competition.

Head coach Rob Walter shared his support for Henry. He said the team is very happy for Matt and his wife as they get ready to welcome their second child. He added that this is a special time for their family and wished them well. Walter also said that while a lot still needs to happen in the tournament, the team hopes everything works out so that Henry can rejoin them for the final stages.

“Firstly, we’re all very excited for Matt and Holly on the arrival of their second child. It’s a very significant moment for their family and we’re wishing them all the best.” said Walter in a statement.

“There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge but we’re hopeful that the stars align for the team and for Matt and that we’ll see him back competing in the final phases of the competition," he added.

In the Super 8 match at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first against England.

At the toss, captain Mitchell Santner said the team decided to bat first because winning matches is necessary to win a World Cup. He mentioned that they had already played on this pitch recently and understood how it behaves.

He noted that the surface looked similar to the last game and had turned more than expected. Santner added that if the pitch plays the same way, they will follow similar plans, but if it is flatter, they will adjust.