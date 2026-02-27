India batter Rinku Singh's father passes away after prolonged battle with cancer

India batter Rinku Singh's father Khanchand Singh passed away in wee hours of Friday (Feb 27) at a private hospital in Greater Noida in National Capital Region (NCR) of India. The cricketer's father was battling with prolonged ilness and was on ventilator support before breathing his last on Friday. Khanchand was suffering from stage 4 liver cancer and his condition deteriorated in the last three-four days. The cricketer, who is part of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, had left the team prior to match against Zimbabwe (Feb 26) to be with his family but had joined the squad in time for the contest.

Rinku Singh's father no more

Speaking about the demise of Rinku's father, Dr. Sunil Kumar, spokesperson of Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where Khanchand was receiving the treatment, said: "His condition had deteriorated significantly in recent days, following which he had been admitted to the hospital on February 21. He was placed on ventilator support and breathed his last early this morning," as reported by new agency PTI.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"He had been unwell for quite some time. He was suffering from liver cancer. For the past three to four days, he was on ventilator support," added Rinku's childhood coach Masood Amini as per PTi Videos.

What next for Rinku Singh

The cricketer, as informed by coach Amini, will attend his father's furneal which will take place in Aligarh - Rinku's home town where his father raised the family by working as a LPG gas cylinder distributor.