'Don’t smile & count to 3': ATX Open gets RAGE ROOM for players to deal with emotions away from camera

The Australia Open 2026 was mired in a lot of privacy-related controversies, especially after American Coco Gauff was caught smashing her racquet after a loss in the semis. The American expressed displeasure later on about being followed by cameras everywhere. Now, ATX Open, a WTA 250 tournament, has come up with a unique solution to the problems - a Rage Room. The players will have acess to a private room without camera watching them and they can freely express their frustrations without worrying about being going viral in a weak moment. The move is a first in a WTA or ATP tournament with an aim to provide the players proper space to deal with their raw emotions.

Tennis set to get a Rage Room

The ATX Open, held in Austin, Texas (USA), which is being played from Feb 23 to March 1 has introduced the first of its kind Rage Room. The space is purely for players to avoid camera while dealing with raw emotions which sometimes can lead to smashing of a tennis racquet as well.

The tournament shared the update about the Rage Room on its social media handle on X with the caption: "Introducing the ATX Open rage room - the first of its kind - where players can privately express frustration or emotion in a safe, camera-free environment."

The image used on the social media post had a broken tennis racquet with the words “don’t smile” and “count to ‌three.”

Coco Gauff controversy at the Aus Open 2026

Gauff lost to Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-2 on Tuesday (Jan 27) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park and smashed the racquet to bits in an unhinged moment while walking back to locker room. The American, however, did not like the video being picked up by the camera and felt that such incidents 'don't need to be broadcast.'