The worries for FIFA World Cup 2026 co-host Mexcio do not seem to get over, first with violence after drug cartel leader's killing and now discovery of hundreds of bags of human remains near one of the venues in the country. The three venues which will host FIFA World Cup matches in Mexico are: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey. The mass graves have been found near the vicinity of Guadajalara stadium. The city is capital of Jalisco state - home of operations for Jalisco New Generation Cartel (JNGC) - whoes leader El Mencho was killed by the national army a few days ago, inciting violence in 20 of 32 states of the country.

Mass graves found near Guadajalara stadium in Mexico ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

According to New York Post report, more than 20 mass grave cites have been found near the Akron Stadium - World Cup venue in Guadalajara - in last year or so. In the recent discovery, more than 500 bags of human remains have also been found in just four of 22 grave cites - sparking safety concerns. The startling discovery, coupled with recent violence after killing of El Mencho, is more than enough to put second thoughts not only in mind of fans but the organisers as well.

The FIFA World Cup starts June 11 and runs until July 19 in the USA, Canda, and Mexico with Mexico hosting the opening match of the tournament before beiing home to 12 more games.

FIFA World Cup match schedule in Mexico

Guadalajara will host the matches on June 12 (Korea vs qualifier), June 19 (Mexico vs Korea), June 24 (Colombia vs qualifier), and June 27 (Uruguay vs Spain). Apart from the four matches, the venue will also co-host the playoff tournament along with Monterrey to detemine the final two teams of the quadrennial event.

As for Mexico City, it will host Mexico vs South Africa (June 12), Uzbekistan vs Colombia (June 18), Qualifier 1 vs Mexico (June 25), Round of 32 match (Jul 1), and one Round of 16 match (Jul 6).