The drama over US president Donald Trump's joke about getting impeached if US women's ice hockey team isn't invited to the White House continues to spill. Trump had made the remark on a congratulatory call to men's ice hockey team for their gold medal win at the Winter Olympics 2026 in MIlan-Cortina. Notably, the US women's team had also won the gold in their own finale. After Trump's remark, men's team players where seen laughing and chuckling in a viral social media video but some of them are regretting it now. As for the White House visit, women's team declined the invitation citing 'prior commitments' while men's team went and met Trump.

US men's hockey players regret reaction on Trump's remark about women's team

Jake Anderson, USA men's player, agreed that team's reaction was a mistake and told reporters on Thursday (Feb 26): "If we were to do it again, I think we wouldn't do that and we made a mistake. But again, I think it kind of got blown out of proportion a little bit. You know we love the women, eat lunch with them, like I said before, so nothing but the upmost respect for all of them them."

The statement came after backup goalie Jeremy Swayman acknowleged that the team 'should have acted differently.' Swayman's NHL teammate from Boston Bruins and Team USA Charlie McAvoy also echoed the same sentiments and said he is "sorry for how we responded to it in that moment."

"If you know the men’s team and you know the relationships that we have, the amount of time that we’ve spent with the women’s team and how we’ve supported them, it’s certainly not reflective of how we feel and look at them, and their accomplishments,” he told the reporters.

What did Trump say about women's ice hockey team?