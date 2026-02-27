/Ex-NBA star Chris Bosh survives health scare after 'waking up in own blood'

Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Bosh says he's "lucky to be alive" after a health scare in which he passed out and woke up to find himself covered in blood. The former Miami Heat star, whose NBA career ended after a series of blood clots, said in a video posted to social media that he was still recovering, but gave no further details on the nature of the incident.

The 41-year-old said in an Instagram video he was preparing for a date with his wife when he collapsed.

"I woke up covered in my own blood," he said. "It was crazy. It was fast. It was instant. There was no warning. I didn't have any time to prepare for it."

Bosh had joined LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in the Heat's "Big Three" before blood clots -- in his lungs and legs -- ended his NBA career, forcing him out of the game in the 2015-16 season.

At the time he was 31 and still averaging 19.1 points per game and he harbored hopes of returning until finally announcing his retirement in 2019.

The Heat retired his No. 1 jersey in March of that year and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 in a class that included Paul Pierce, Ben Wallace and Chris Webber.

Bosh said his most recent scare had given him a "simpler and more honest" perspective on life.

He urged fans to act upon their plans and desires for their lives.

"No matter what it is, make sure you don't wait. That's the thing that I get from this," he said.

"Don't wait to take action because it could come fast. It could come quick. And I'm lucky to be alive, and I feel great about that.