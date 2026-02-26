Jeremy Swayman, US men's hockey team's backup goalie, has said that the team should have reacted 'differently' to US president Donald Trump's comments on the women's team. Both, men's and women's team won the gold in recently-concluded Winter Games 2026 in Milan Cortina. Trump invited both the teams to White House after the victory but with a cheeky remark about being 'impeached' if women are not invited. On Tuesday (Feb 24), Trump met men's ice hockey team and also congratuated them during the State of Union address which the players attended as well. The women's team, meanwhile, declined the invitation to the White House citing 'prior committments.'

US men's ice hokcey backup goalie calls out team for better reaction on Trump's remark

Swayman, who returned to the National Hockey League (NHL) on Thursday (Feb 25) along with other players, was asked during the media availablity about his team's reaction on Trump's remark about the women's ice hockey team.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Yeah, we should have reacted differently," Swayman told reporters. "We know that we are so excited for the women's team. We have so much respect for the women's team, and to share that gold medal with them is something that we're forever grateful for."

"Now that we're home, we get to share that together forever and see the incredible support that we have from the USA and sharing this incredible gold medal,” he added.

What did Trump say about women's ice hockey team?

Trump called the men's hockey team after their gold medal win, a first since 1980, and while inviting them to the White House, had jokingly said: "I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that." The president also weighed the consequence of not inviting women's team and said: "I do believe I probably would be impeached."