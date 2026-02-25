/US State of Union address | 'We're winning too much': Did Trump try to take credit for USA men's and women's hockey team gold

US president Donald Trump, during his State of Union address on Tuesday (Feb 24) at the Capitol, announced the Presidential Medal of Freedom for USA men's hockey team goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck. The honour comes as USA won its first Winter Olympics gold medal in hokcey since 1980 by beating Canada in Milan-Cortina 2026 games on Sunday (Feb 22). President Trump, typically, also tried to take the credit for the win of both men's and women's gold medal in hockey. Both, men's and women's hockey teams were invited to the White House following their gold medal win. However, only men's team came to meet Trump while women's team declined the invitation citing prior committments.

What did Trump say about men's hockey in State of Union address?

Addressing the men's hockey team's gold medal win, Trump, during the State of Union address, said: "Our country is winning again. In fact, we're winning so much that we really don't know what to do about it. People are asking me, Please, please, please, Mr. President, we're winning too much. We can't take it anymore. We're not used to winning in our country until you came along with just always losing, but now we're winning too much. I say, No, no, no, you're going to win again. You're going to win big. You're going to win bigger than ever. To To prove that point, here with us tonight is a group of winners who just made the entire nation proud, the Men's Gold medal Olympic Hockey Team."

The USA team came in afterwards to the chants of 'USA, USA, USA..' and Trump continued: "They beat a fantastic Canadian team in overtime, as everybody saw, as did the American women who will soon be coming to the White House."

Medal of Freedom for golie Hellebuyck