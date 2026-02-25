World Cup 2026 | 'Everything good,' says FIFA chief Infantino on violence-hit Mexico hosting matches

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has brushed aside any security concern about Mexico hosting the upcoming World Cup 2026 matches. The statement, made by Infantino in Colombia on Tuesday (Feb 224), came on the back of recent violence in the World Cup co-host following the death of drug cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes aka El Mencho on Feb 22. Guadalajara, one of the FIFA World Cup host cities in the country, was in focus as it was the one of the most affected areas and was the capital city of El Mencho's drug operation's base state Jalisco. The World Cup is scheduled from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

FIFA boss speaks on Mexico's future as World Cup co-host

"Very reassured, everything's good. It's going to be spectacular," Infantino said in Columbia's Barranquilla as reported by news agency AFP. The statement came two days after the Mexican Army killed El Mencho in an operation near Guadalajara in which 70-plus cartel members were left dead.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After the news of El Mencho's killing, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (JNGC) members went on a rampage in the country, torching vehicles and blocking roads. 20 of Mexico's 32 states were affected by the violence.

Apart from Guadajalara, Mexico City and Monterrey will also host the World Cup matches and were not affected by the violence. Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum, meanwhile, had assured that fans are at 'no risk' and the situation is 'gradually returning to normal.'

FIFA World Cup match schedule in Mexico

Guadalajara will host the matches on June 12 (Korea vs qualifier), June 19 (Mexico vs Korea), June 24 (Colombia vs qualifier), and June 27 (Uruguay vs Spain). Apart from the four matches, the venue will also co-host the playoff tournament along with Monterrey to detemine the final two teams of the quadrennial event.

As for Mexico City, it will host Mexico vs South Africa (June 12), Uzbekistan vs Colombia (June 18), Qualifier 1 vs Mexico (June 25), Round of 32 match (Jul 1), and one Round of 16 match (Jul 6).