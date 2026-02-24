/Winter Olympics 2026 | Gold medallist USA Women's hockey team declines president Trump's invitation to White House

USA Women's hockey team, winner of gold medal at the Winter Olympics 2026, has declined president Donald Trump's invitation to attend the State of Union address. The decline comes a day after Trump joked about getting impeached if the womne's team was not invited alongside men's team which also won the gold medal at the Winter Games. The USA Hokcey cited prior committments as the reason behind declining the president's invitation.

Why USA Women's team declined Trump's invitation

Both USA men's and women's teamsbeat Canada in respective finals to clinch gold at the Winter Olympics 2026 in Milan Cortina. Both the teams, women's on Thursday (Feb 19) and men's on Sunday (Feb 22), won their gold medal match in overtime.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump, while inviting the men's team, had jokingly said: "I must tell you, we’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that." The president also weighed the consequence of not inviting women's team and said: "I do believe I probably would be impeached."

Responding to Trump's invitation, a USA Hockey spokesperson said: "We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement. Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."