Winter Olympics 2026 | 'Blood magic in Milan': USA's Jack Hughes loses teeth then scores golden goal vs Canada in ice hockey final - WATCH

The USA won thir first goal medal since Miracle on Ice in 1980 in ice hockey during the Winter Olympics 2026 in Milan-Cortina after beating Canada 2-1 in overtime. The credit goes to 24-year-old Jack Hughes who scored the golden-goal for his country after lossing his teeth, thanks to a stick shot to his face during the regulation time. Well, the tooth fairy rewarded him and his team with a gold for the missing teeth in what could be called 'blood magic in Milan.' The 46-year wait for the USA seemed to extend for another four years but Hughes had different plans and so did the fate.

Hughes loses teeth then scores golden goal for USA

The USA were outshot 42-28 by Canada but that did not impact the tenacity of the American players to win the elusive gold for their country - just like they had done back in 1980 when a bunch of scrappy college kids had beaten a polished Soviet side. The game was less than two minutes in overtime when Jack Hughes got a cross-ice pass from Zach Werenski and sent the puck for the most important goal in the USA ice hockey history in last five decades or so. Have a look at the goal below:

Before scoring the golden goal, Hughes had suffered a stick to his face by Canada's Sam Bennett in the third period and had left the rink for losing two teeth, only to come back shortly after and create history.

Hughes reacts after taking USA to glory