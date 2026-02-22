/FIH Pro League: India go down in shootout to Australia, suffer sixth consecutive defeat

India’s poor run in the Pro League continued in Hobart as they lost to Australia in a penalty shoot-out on Sunday (Feb 22), marking their sixth consecutive defeat. The match ended 2-2 in regular time before Australia won 5-4 in the shoot-out at the Tasmania Hockey Centre during the FIH Men’s Pro League 2025-26 season. India took the lead twice in the match, as Amit Rohidas scored first in the 15th minute with a strong drag-flick from a penalty corner. Later, in the 43rd minute, Jugraj Singh added another goal, also from a penalty corner.

Australia fought back in the final quarter, as Joel Rintala scored two goals from penalty corners in the 47th and 56th minutes to level the score at 2-2 and force a shoot-out.

Australia controlled more of the ball in the first half and entered the circle 10 times, putting pressure on India’s defence. India, on the other hand, responded with nine circle entries and some quick counter-attacks. Both teams earned several penalty corners, but strong defending and good goalkeeping kept the score close.

Yashdeep Siwach made an important goal-line save in the fourth quarter to stop Australia from taking the lead. Indian goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar also made a number of key saves, including a double save.

The turning point came when Aditya Arjun Lalage missed his chance, as Australian goalkeeper Jed Snowden made the save. Australia then secured the 5-4 win.

