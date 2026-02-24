'Fought and beat': Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement to fight Manny Pacquiao once more

Floyd Mayweather is coming out of retirement to fight Manny Pacquiao once more. Both the boxers last fought in 2015 and Mayweather came out as triumphant. The fight, a Netflix event, has been scheduled for September 19 in Las Vegas. With the fighters goint to be 45-plus, the bout is not expected to be of as high quality as it would have been with both of them in their prime or in 2015. The fighters were already past their prime in 2015 when they fought for the first time in what remains as one of the biggest boxing fights of the history.

All about upcoming Mayweather vs Pacquio fight

Mayweather and Pacquio will be 49 and 47, respectively when they step into the ring for rematch of their 2015 fight which Mayweather had won. The bout is scheduled for September 19 in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on Netflix. Mayweather last fought in 2017, beating UFC winner Connor McGregor in what was an exhibition fight and helped him preserve his impressing unbeaten professional record.

Pacquio, meanwhile, last fought in 2025 for the WBC welterweight championship and did not shy away from building up the rivalry for his fight against Mayweather.

Pacquio, Mayweather build up rivalry for the fight

“Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history,” said Pacquiao. "The fans have waited long enough – they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines."

Mayweather, on the other hand, was not very subtle in his comments and said: "I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result."