/ICC activates contingency plans for stakeholders after US, Israel strikes in Iran; no changes in T20 World Cup

Tensions escalated in West Asia on Saturday (Feb 28) as Israel and the US launched air strikes on Iran. Later declared as “preemptive strikes” by the Israeli defence ministry, tensions have risen seriously in West Asia (the Middle East for the US). In the middle of the chaos, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued contingency plans for stakeholders who are traveling to and from West Asia to different parts of the world.

ICC reacts after strikes in West Asia

“The safety and well-being of every individual connected to our event is the ICC’s highest priority. We have already mobilised our travel, logistics and security teams, and are working around the clock to ensure that all stakeholders can return home safely, with minimal disruption. We would also urge fans who have travelled or were planning to travel for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to monitor closely and adhere to advisories being issued and consider all factors before undertaking any further international travel,” ICC Spokesperson said in a release.

No impact on T20 World Cup 2026

While the crisis in West Asia has no direct bearing on the conduct of the tournament, the ICC acknowledged that a significant number of personnel - including players, team management, match officials, broadcast teams, and event staff - rely on Gulf hub airports, particularly Dubai (DXB), as key transit points for onward travel to their home countries upon concluding their commitments at the event.

“The ICC Travel and Logistics team is actively working with major international carriers to identify and secure alternative routing options, including connections through European, South Asian and South-East Asian hubs. The ICC security consultants are liaising with relevant authorities and will provide real-time advisories as the situation develops. A dedicated ICC Travel Support Desk has also been activated,” the ICC statement further added.