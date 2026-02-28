/Jammu & Kashmir creates history, clinches maiden Ranji Trophy title

Jammu and Kashmir have created history on Sunday (Feb 28) by lifting the Ranji Trophy title for the first time in their history, defeating Karnataka via first innings lead in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final. After choosing to bat first, J&K scored a mammoth 584 runs in their opening innings, with Shubham Pundir making a century (121). With the ball, J&K dismissed Karnataka for 293, thanks to a brilliant five-wicket haul by pacer Auqib Nabi, giving them a crucial first innings lead. Karnataka’s only notable performance came from veteran Mayank Agarwal, who scored 160. In their second innings, J&K extended their lead further to 633, with Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra both hitting centuries. The match ended in a draw on the fifth day, but J&K lifted the trophy thanks to their first innings advantage.