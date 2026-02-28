/Israeli officials believe IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour killed in strikes

Israeli officials assess that the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, was likely killed in the strikes on Iranian targets Saturday morning, reported Times of Israel.

Pakpour became head of the IRGC after Israel killed his predecessor, Hossein Salami, at the start of the June 2025 war.

The Israeli officials also assess that Iran’s minister of defence and chief of intelligence were also likely killed in the strikes; however, the assessments have yet to be confirmed by Iran or by the IDF.

Several top Iranian regime and military commanders were targeted in the strikes on Saturday morning, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. The results of the strikes currently remain unclear until confirmed.

Pro-Iran Iraqi militia accuses US of bombing it, threatens attacks on American bases

Meanwhile, a pro-Iran Iraqi militia has accused the United States of bombing it and vowed a response against American bases.

Kataeb Hezbollah blamed the US for a strike that targeted an Iraqi military base that houses the pro-Iran militia.

The Iraqi group says it will “soon start assaulting American bases in response to their attacks.”

National Security Council tells Israelis abroad to take precautions

Israel’s National Security Council has called on Israelis abroad to exercise enhanced awareness and to take all necessary precautionary measures after the joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“The escalation with Iran increases the likelihood that the Iranian regime will intensify efforts to carry out terrorist attacks abroad against Israeli/Jewish targets, starting immediately,” it said.

“In addition, and based on past experience, the motivation to harm Israelis abroad may also increase among other terrorist elements, alongside local initiatives (including lone attackers),” the NSC warned.

It also urges Israelis to not share real-time travel details on social media, avoid events identified with Israel or Judaism that are not secured, pay close attention to surroundings when in areas identified with Israel or Judaism, report any threat or attack to local security forces, and avoid areas known for hostility toward Israelis and Jews.