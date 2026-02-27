‘Our hand can reach their necks’: Afghanistan warns of ‘decisive’ action if Pakistan continues war

The Afghan government warned on Friday that Kabul will take “decisive action” if Pakistan continues the war it declared after Afghan forces launched attacks on Thursday night in retaliation to the killings of civilians in Pakistani airstrikes a few days ago. The Afghan government’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, held a press conference on Friday regarding the ongoing operations of Afghan forces against the Pakistani military and said, “We have targeted important military targets in Pakistan, and this sends a message that our hand can reach their necks.”

Mujahid added in the press conference broadcast by TOLOnews that reconnaissance aircraft are still flying over Afghan territory and called on the regional countries to “stop Pakistan’s atrocities and bullying.”

‘Pakistani planes still flying over Afghanistan’

The Taliban government said Pakistani surveillance aircraft were “right now” flying over Afghanistan, hours after Islamabad launched airstrikes on the key cities of Kabul and Kandahar.

“Still, right now, Pakistani planes, reconnaissance aircraft, are flying over Afghanistan’s airspace,” government spokesman Mujahid said at a news conference in the southern city of Kandahar.

“We have repeatedly emphasised a peaceful solution and still want the problem to be resolved through dialogue,” Mujahid said.

‘Our good relations with India not against Pakistan’

Mujahed also said that Afghanistan has good relations with India, but the Kabul-Delhi relations are not against Pakistan.

“We have good relations with India, but these are never against Pakistan, and the Islamic Emirate is never in anyone’s power or hand,” he added.

‘We will respond to a finger with a fist’

Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, warned the Pakistani military in another address that if Pakistan “violates” any part of Afghanistan’s territory, it will receive an even stronger and more decisive response.

Speaking about the retaliatory attacks against Pakistan’s military, he assured that the Islamic Emirate would not leave any aggression unanswered and emphasized that “We will respond to a finger with a fist.”

The Chief of Army Staff warned that if Pakistan’s military regime seeks to destabilise Afghanistan, they would not remain safe even in Islamabad or other major centres of that country.

Fitrat stressed that the country’s defence forces have the capability to defend Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.