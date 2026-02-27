Pakistan on Friday (Feb 27) declared "open war" against Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities after a sharp escalation in cross-border fighting. In a clip that has gone viral on social media platforms, it is being claimed that Pakistan in its latest round of air operations inside Afghanistan tried to target Hibatullah Akhundzada, the reclusive supreme leader of the Taliban.

The attack reportedly happened in Akhundzada in Kandahar, a city widely recognized as a stronghold of Hibatullah.

There are also claims by some section of the media that Hibatullah, supreme leader of the Taliban has been killed in the Pakistani attacks. However, there is no official statement by the Taliban or the Pakistani military in this regard so far.

Who is Hibatullah Akhundzada?

Hibatullah Akhundzada is the head of the Taliban since 2016

He has also served as the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Hibatullah is a recluse. He hardly makes public appearances, making communications largely through Taliban networks

Under him the Taliban returned to power after the withdrawal of US and NATO forces

Because of his low public profile there are instances when rumours of his ill health have surfaced and on occasions declared him dead

What triggered the recent airstrikes by Pakistan against Taliban?

The cross‑border attacks and deadly clashes along the Durand Line, the bone of contention between Pakistan and Afghanistan prompted the Pakistani air force to launch an air strike against Afghanistan Taliban.

Pakistan claims it launched the strike to target Militant hideouts it believes launched attacks against its forces from Afghan territory.