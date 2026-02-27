/NCERT judiciary ‘corruption’ content: PM Modi asks to fix responsibility, Education Minister vows action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the inclusion of a section on “Corruption in the Judiciary” in the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Social Science textbook for Class 8. "Kaun dekh raha hai ye sab (Who is looking after all this)," said the Prime Minister, as per various media organisations.

The PM asked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to find out who was responsible for this and who should be held accountable.

Pradhan also expressed his regret over the issue on Wednesday and said, "We hold the judiciary in the highest regard... There was absolutely no intention on the part of the government to disrespect the judiciary. We are taking this matter very seriously... We will fully comply with the judiciary's decision. I am deeply saddened by what happened and express my regret."

Also, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry and the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry (MeitY) have been asked by the education ministry to stop dissemination of the controversial textbook via digital platforms and media.

What's the NCERT row?

The Class 8 Social Science book prescribed by NCERT mentions that corruption, backlog of cases, and a lack of adequate number of judges were among the some major challenges faced by the judicial system.