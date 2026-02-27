/Canadian PM Mark Carney lands in Mumbai, begins his four-day India visit

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney landed in Mumbai on Friday evening, marking the beginning of his four-day visit to India. PM Carney will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 2. It will be the third meeting between Carney and Modi in 10 months, which shows efforts to improve the Indo-Canadian relationship, burying the tensions that prevailed during his predecessor Justin Trudeau’s time.

Carney’s visit underscores a strong push toward deeper economic engagement between the two countries. Carney will meet top industry leaders, financial specialists, and major Canadian pension fund representatives in Mumbai, signalling that trade, investment, and financial collaboration are central to the agenda.

Key delegation-level discussions will take place at Hyderabad House, building on earlier bilateral exchanges held in Kananaskis and Johannesburg in 2025.

The two countries shared a tumultuous relationship a few years back, as Trudeau often accused India of being involved in political assassinations on Canadian soil.

The latest visit is expected to mark a significant shift in the relationship between the countries. The two leaders are expected to hold significant talks over economic affairs and bilateral trade.

The Canadian Prime Minister, who is on a three-nation tour, will also travel to Japan and Australia.

The focus of the visit will be on trading relationships as both countries are trying for early conclusion of a trade agreement.

Canada is seeking better ties with India at a time when its relationship with neighbour the United States has taken a hit since the beginning of Donald Trump’s second stint as US President.