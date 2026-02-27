Afghanistan’s Taliban on Friday (Feb 26) said that it conducted coordinated airstrikes targeting a military base near Islamabad in Pakistan. This comes amid military tensions between the two neighbours.

“Today at approximately 11:00 AM, the Air Force of the Ministry of National Defense conducted coordinated airstrikes targeting a military camp near Faizabad in Islamabad, a military base in Nowshera,” the Taliban Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The strikes come after Pakistan carried out airstrikes

