Afghanistan’s Taliban on Friday (Feb 26) said that it conducted coordinated airstrikes targeting a military base near Islamabad in Pakistan. This comes amid military tensions between the two neighbours.
“Today at approximately 11:00 AM, the Air Force of the Ministry of National Defense conducted coordinated airstrikes targeting a military camp near Faizabad in Islamabad, a military base in Nowshera,” the Taliban Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The strikes come after Pakistan carried out airstrikes
(more details to follow)