  Wion
  • /World
  Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict: Taliban says conducted airstrikes on military base near Islamabad

Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict: Taliban says conducted airstrikes on military base near Islamabad

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Feb 27, 2026, 14:36 IST | Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 15:18 IST
Story highlights

Afghanistan launches air strikes on military camp near Islamabad, says Taliban

Afghanistan’s Taliban on Friday (Feb 26) said that it conducted coordinated airstrikes targeting a military base near Islamabad in Pakistan. This comes amid military tensions between the two neighbours.

“Today at approximately 11:00 AM, the Air Force of the Ministry of National Defense conducted coordinated airstrikes targeting a military camp near Faizabad in Islamabad, a military base in Nowshera,” the Taliban Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The strikes come after Pakistan carried out airstrikes

(more details to follow)

