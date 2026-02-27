The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, to arrive at Israel’s northern coast on Friday (Feb 27). This is part of Donald Trump’s strategy and part of a massive military buildup, where USS Abraham Lincoln is already stationed. America is creating a "dual carrier" presence. It seems like Trump’s plan to persuade Iran into a deal over its nuclear programme, which may potentially extend to its missile programme as well. A day after hosting Israeli President Netanyahu, Trump told reporters, "We have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic. I don't want that to happen, but we have to make a deal. This will be very traumatic for Iran if they don't make a deal."

“Gerald R. Ford departed Naval Station Norfolk on June 24, 2025. Since that time, the ship and Carrier Strike Group 12 have continued to operate at a high state of readiness. Navy leaders acknowledge that extended time away from families carries real and measurable sacrifice,” US Navy mentioned in a statement.

The deployment of the largest warship ever constructed comes after the US president’s sharp comments. Last year in July, US, which was brokering peace between the warring nations, struck Iran and also caused damage to its nuclear facilities. Referring to the talks and deal, he added, "We'll see if we can get a deal with them, and if we can't, we'll have to go to phase two. Phase two will be very tough for them.”